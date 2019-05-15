Latest Philippine Election Update

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Filipino voters in a local voting precinct

Filipino voters in a local voting precinct Source: SIPA USA

Published 15 May 2019 at 7:11pm, updated 16 May 2019 at 1:09pm
By Christie Rivera
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Itinampok sa pinakahuling ulat ukol sa halalan sa Pilipinas ang hindi gumaganang mga vote counting machine at mga voters registration verification machine at mahinang signal bilang mga pangunahing dahilan ng pagkaantala ng pagpapadala ng mga resulta ng halalan.

