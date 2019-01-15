Pampederal na Gobyerno, pinipilit ang ilang konsehong magdaos ng seremonya sa pagka-mamamanay sa ika 26 ng Enero
Australian citizenship recipients and their guests attend a citizenship ceremony Source: AAP
Gumawa ng hakbang ang gobyerno pederal upang pilitin ang ilang konseho na magdaos ng seremonya sa pagka-mamamayan sa ika 26 ng Enero.
