Pagpapalit ng cladding sa mga gusali sa Victoria, magkakahalaga ng $600 milyon
London's Grenfell tower, following fatal fire in 2017 Source: AAP
Published 18 July 2019 at 12:25pm, updated 18 July 2019 at 4:46pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ipinahayag ng gobyerno ng Victoria, na gagastos sila ng $600 milyon upang palitan ang mapanganib na cladding sa daan-daang gusali sa estado.
Published 18 July 2019 at 12:25pm, updated 18 July 2019 at 4:46pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share