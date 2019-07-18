SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pagpapalit ng cladding sa mga gusali sa Victoria, magkakahalaga ng $600 milyon

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

London's Grenfell tower, following fatal fire in 2017

London's Grenfell tower, following fatal fire in 2017 Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 July 2019 at 12:25pm, updated 18 July 2019 at 4:46pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ipinahayag ng gobyerno ng Victoria, na gagastos sila ng $600 milyon upang palitan ang mapanganib na cladding sa daan-daang gusali sa estado.

Published 18 July 2019 at 12:25pm, updated 18 July 2019 at 4:46pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero