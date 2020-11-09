May-ari ng family day care sa Central Coast, nanalo ng Educator of the Year

Highlights Dahil may sarili siyang family day care, nabigyan si Riza makapagtrabaho habang inaalagaan ang sarili niyang mga anak.

Nakapag-adapt si Riza sa pandemya, habang sinisiguro ligtas ang centre para sa mga bata.

Masarap sa pakiramdam para kay Riza na ang nominasyon ay galing sa mga pamilya't bata na kanyang inaalagaan.

"I've been doing the same work this year as I've been doing for the past 20 years. Despite the difficulties, 2020 has been a culmination of all my hard work and celebration of all the happy families that have passed through my doors," saad ni Riza Wilbow.





Si Riza, may-ari ng NSW-based Riza's Pambata Family Day Care, ay nanalo ng Educator of the Year sa Central Coast para sa 2020.





20 taon

"I've learned a lot from my 20 years running the day care - what kids like, the songs they like singing, how to set up routines for them," saad ni Riza.





Noong pinagdesisyunan ni Riza noon na magtayo ng family day care, pumapasok sa sa paaralan ang kanyang panganay habang nasa bahay pa ang kanyang bunso. Napagtanto niya na naging flexible siya dahil sa kanyang napiling negosyo dahil maaari siyang magtrabaho habang nag-aalaga ng sarili niyang mga anak.





"I've been my own boss. I make the decisions regarding what I can offer families. I was in charge and that gave me fulfilment."





Kasama sa mga nauna niyang inalagaan ang kanyang dalawang anak, isang kamag-anak at tatlo pang bata.





"From there, I was able to build a good reputation and people started coming to me through referrals."





Ang pandemya

Nang mangyari ang pandemya, aminado si Riza na hindi niya alam kung maaari pa niyang ipagpatuloy ang kanyang negosyo.





"There was that initial shock, of course. Luckily, overall, the impact has been minimal on family day care centres. Families felt assured that because we only had a small group, there would be less potential exposure to the virus."





Habang mas naging normal ang operasyon ng mga family day care kumpara sa childcare centres, may mga istriktong patakaran na kinailangang sundan sina Riza.





"Because I was running the centre from home as well, I was aware that I was potentially exposing my family. I had to keep everyone safe."





"The most challenging bit was making sure everything was extremely sanitised and clean. Kids needed to wash their hands properly. I needed to spend extra time to sanitise toys and everything we used; but it's alright. That's part of the new normal."





Kinailangang makipag-usap ni Riza ng madalas sa mga coordinators at iba pang may-ari ng family day care centres upang masigurong sumusunod siya ng maayos sa mga bagong patakaran.





"Coordinators have been really helpful during the pandemic. Also, there are a lot of educators in our area and we share our own ideas. It's been great - we're more like family now."





Educator of the year

Nalagpasan ni Riza ang mga pagsubok nitong taon at nanalo siya bilang Central Coast's Educator of the Year noong Family Day Care Australia's Regional Educator Awards.





"It came as a surprise. I was hoping, of course; but I didn't expect it. I'm very appreciative because the families of the children I care for are happy with my services.





"As a Filipino business owner, it also makes me especially proud to have been resilient, to have been able to thrive even during hard times like this."





