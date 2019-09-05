SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Filipino-Australian singer Mig Ayesa kakanta sa "A tribute to George Michael" show

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mig Ayesa is Australia's only representative in the international search for a lead singer for rock outfit INXS. (AAP Image/Paul Gero/Blue Pixel Inc)

Mig Ayesa is Australia's only representative in the international search for a lead singer for rock outfit INXS. (AAP Image/Paul Gero/Blue Pixel Inc) Source: BLUE PIXEL INC

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 September 2019 at 11:40am, updated 5 September 2019 at 11:42am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nasa Sydney ang New York based Filipino- Australian singer at aktor na si Mig Ayesa upang gumanap sa "A tribute to George Michael" show kasama ang Willoughby Symphony Orchestra at conductor na si George Ellis.

Published 5 September 2019 at 11:40am, updated 5 September 2019 at 11:42am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero