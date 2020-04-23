SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Libreng online cooking demo hatid ng mga Filipino chef at cook

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

filipino food

Source: getty images

Published 23 April 2020 at 1:47pm, updated 24 April 2020 at 8:46am
By Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Pinoy chefs and foodies are offering something out of the ordinary as we celebrate Filipino Food and recipes.

For the first time, 
Filipino Food Movement Australia
 will be hosting a virtual cooking demo through IG Live Stream called SAHOG @ Home.

Executive chef of Doubletree by Hilton Melbourne C
hef Migo Razon
 (@chef_migorazon) will demonstrate how to make Grilled Pork Belly with burnt eggplant and salted egg salad.

learn to cook filipino food online
Source: FFMA


 

Having completed culinary school in Manila, Chef Migo migrated to Australia in 2011, where he travelled from Queensland through NSW to his now home in Victoria. He has two beautiful daughters and has been busy practising his fermentation skills during this Self Isolation period.

This episode will be hosted by FFMA group founder 
@adobodownunder
 on April 28, 2020 at 1pm. 

Anong kwento ng adobo mo?



