Libreng online cooking demo hatid ng mga Filipino chef at cook

Pinoy chefs and foodies are offering something out of the ordinary as we celebrate Filipino Food and recipes.
For the first time, will be hosting a virtual cooking demo through IG Live Stream called SAHOG @ Home.
Executive chef of Doubletree by Hilton Melbourne C (@chef_migorazon) will demonstrate how to make Grilled Pork Belly with burnt eggplant and salted egg salad.
Source: FFMA
Having completed culinary school in Manila, Chef Migo migrated to Australia in 2011, where he travelled from Queensland through NSW to his now home in Victoria. He has two beautiful daughters and has been busy practising his fermentation skills during this Self Isolation period.
This episode will be hosted by FFMA group founder on April 28, 2020 at 1pm.
Anong kwento ng adobo mo?