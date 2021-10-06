SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Bagong pamunuan ng Filipino Community Council of the ACT

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Filipinos in Canberra, ACT Lockdown, COVID Restrictions, Floriade,

Virtual induction of officers for the Filipino Community Council of the ACT 2021-2023 with Phil Ambassador Ma Helen de la Vega and Labor Attaché Felicitas Bay Source: Diwani (Kotch) Velasquez, PRO for FCCACT

Published 6 October 2021 at 3:17pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:35pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Na-induct naman na virtually ang bagong pamunuan ng Filipino Community Council of the ACT para sa taong 2021-2023.

Highlights
  • Pamumunuan ni Cecilia Flores ang FCCACT bilang nahalal na Pangulo para sa taong 2021-2023
  • Extended ang overseas voter’s registration hanggang 14 Oktubre
  • Simula 15 Oktubre, papahintulutan na ang pagbubukas ng mga gyms, places of worship, hairdressers, amusement centres at community facilities ayon sa mga takdang COVID protocols
Dahil sa lockdown naganap ang induction online kasama sina Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma Helen de la Vega at Labor Attaché Felicitas Bay

 

