Bagong pamunuan ng Filipino Community Council of the ACT

Highlights
- Pamumunuan ni Cecilia Flores ang FCCACT bilang nahalal na Pangulo para sa taong 2021-2023
- Extended ang overseas voter’s registration hanggang 14 Oktubre
- Simula 15 Oktubre, papahintulutan na ang pagbubukas ng mga gyms, places of worship, hairdressers, amusement centres at community facilities ayon sa mga takdang COVID protocols
Dahil sa lockdown naganap ang induction online kasama sina Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma Helen de la Vega at Labor Attaché Felicitas Bay
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Advertisement
Follow us on for more stories