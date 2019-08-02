SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mag anak na Pilipino maaring maibahagi ang karanasan sa serbisyong aged care

FECCA has put together a toolkit for CALD background to assist in participating in the Royal Commission Aged Care Quality and Safety Source: Getty Images/TommL

Published 2 August 2019 at 2:59pm, updated 6 August 2019 at 10:03am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Nais ng The Royal Commission on Aged Care Quality and Safety marinig a ng mga karanasan at saloobin ng mga CALD communities, mula kapwa nakakatanda at kanilang pamilya. Binuo ng The Federation of Ethnic Communities Council of Australia (FECCA) ang isang toolkit na tutulong at gagabay sa mga di Inles ang tubong wika na simulana ng talakayan, usapan at makilahok sa pagsusuri. Ang toolkit ay maaring ma-access sa wikang Filipino. Narito ang paliwanag ni Mary Ann Geronimo ang Senior Policy Officer ng FEECA

