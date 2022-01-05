SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mobile cafe' ng isang Fil-Aussie, eco-friendly na materyal ang mga gamit para makatulong sa kalikasan

Food Family Passion

Food Family Passion uses recyclable, biodegradable & compostable cups and utensils. Source: Food Family Passion

Mobile Cafe' na pag-aari ng isang Filipino-Australian, Eco-friendly utensils at cups ang gamit para makatulong sa pagbawas ng packaging waste ng Australia.

Mahigit dalawang taon pa lang ang Mobile Cafe na Food Family Passion na pagma-may-ari ng Filipino Australian na si Joseph Rocillo pero ginagawa na nito ang parte para sa kalikasan. 

Alam ni Joseph na mas mura ang pagbili ng mga plastik na gamit pero mas pinili nila ang makatulong kesa makadagdag sa problema. 

Listen to podcast here:

Highlights

  • Target nang pederal na gobyerno sa 2025 na maging 70% ng plastic packaging ay pwedeng ma-recycle o ma-i-compost.
  • Hindi pa mandato sa mga negosyo na tumulong para makamit ang target pero hinihikayat ang mga ito ng mga researcher sa Victoria University
Hindi napigilan ang Food Family Passion na tumulong sa target na ito ng gobyerno sa kabila ng mga pinagdaanan at bawas kita dahil pandemya.

Ani Joseph, "We wanted to make sure that we are eco-friendly  and sort of reducing our carbon footprint with the business and still being able to serve good quality organic coffee and tea at the same time, foods like and coffee thru our biodegradable and compostable utensils, cups and lids. You'll find some places  have recyclable lids but not compostable, as for us it's both biodegradable and compostable. Even the coffee grounds that we use at the end of the date, we hand it out to the local community that is willing to use that thru their compost at home when they do garden"

Joseph Rocillo on their mobile cafe' Food Family Passion
Source: Food Family Passion


