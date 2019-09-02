SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Kasali ang Filipino poet na si Eunice Andrada sa Melbourne Writers Festival nitong taon

Eunice Andrada

Eunice Andrada Source: SBS Filipino / Eunice Andrada

Published 2 September 2019 at 11:59am, updated 3 September 2019 at 9:33am
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Bahagi ng Melbourne Writers Festival ang Anne Elder awardee at Victorian Premier’s Literary award nominee nas si Eunice Andrada.

