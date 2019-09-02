Kasali ang Filipino poet na si Eunice Andrada sa Melbourne Writers Festival nitong taon
Eunice Andrada Source: SBS Filipino / Eunice Andrada
Published 2 September 2019 at 11:59am, updated 3 September 2019 at 9:33am
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Bahagi ng Melbourne Writers Festival ang Anne Elder awardee at Victorian Premier’s Literary award nominee nas si Eunice Andrada.
