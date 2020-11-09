Mga Pinoy Territorians, nagtipon-tipon upang ipagdiwang ang COVID-normal 23rd Barrio Fiesta

Highlights Ang FAANT ang namahal sa 23rd Barrio Fiesta.

Sumunod ng maigi ang FAANT sa COVID-safety plan nila.

Higit pa sa isang selebrasyon, ang piyesta ay mahalagang okasyon upang maipagdiwang ng mga Pilipino ang kanilang kultura.

Habang patuloy ang pandemya, patuloy nag maswerte ang mga Territorians. Hindi sila nagkaroon ng community transmissions. Ang kakaunting active cases pa nila ay mula sa mga galing ibang bansa.





"Because we didn't go through lockdowns, we've adapted to the new normal quickly. I think that's why the feeling heading towards the holidays is festive," saad ng Filipino Australian Association of the Northern Territory (FAANT) Vice President na si RA Dumlao.





Ang kasiyahan na ito sa Top End ay ramdam na ramdam ng mga Pilipinong residente na dumalo sa nakaraang 23rd Barrio Fiesta sa Darwin.





The festive feeling in The Top End was abounding as Filipino residents gathered together in Darwin last weekend to celebrate the 23rd Barrio Fiesta. Source: Ronniell Abruham Dumlao





Dahil sa maiksing panahon ng papaplano at dahil sa mga istriktong COVID regulations, aminado si RA na kinailangang i-delay ng ilang beses ang petsa ng piyesta.





"There were so many variables to consider. The Filipino beers were actually the hardest to obtain. Our supply only landed 7 days before the event.





Filipino food and drinks enjoyed by Filipino Territorians at the 23rd Barrio Fiesta. Source: Ronniell Abruham Dumlao





"Also, we the hardest bits were the inspections. We had to go through two - one before the event and one during. We understood these were necessary though. We had a plan in place - hand sanitisers, crowd control and social distancing - especially since we expected around a thousand to attend.





Natuloy din sa wakas ang piyesta at prinomote nito ang totoong pagkaing Pinoy at mga Pinoy na performers mula sa iba't ibang genres.





"As Filipinos, we like serving the best of the best during fiestas. That's what we tried to do in the event as well.





Filipinos from different genres Source: Ronniell Abruham Dumlao





"It was great - Filipinos are able to adapt well. The bayanihan spirit was strong. We were able to push through with a big event without compromising the safety of everyone."





Naka-skedyul ang FAANT na mag-anunsyo ng mga plano nila para sa Pinoy Paskuhan event. Kasama sa pagdiriwang na ito ang parol-making contest, Christmas carolling at iba pa.





