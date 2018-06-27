Filo World Cup Talk : Nagsikap kami ng husto ani Socceroos Captain Jedinak

during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Australia and Peru at Fisht Stadium on June 26, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. Source: Getty Images Europe
Published 27 June 2018 at 3:02pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:47am
By Maridel Martinez, Elmer Bedia
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nakakadismaya, pinagsikapan namin ng husto ngunt hindi namin nakamit ang nagtagumpay ang bigkas ng Socceroos Captain Mile Jedinak 'Disappointing is the word. Empty is another word. It wasn't for a lack of effort. We created an awful lot. It seemed like we did. It just seemed to elude us..' matapos ang laro laban sa Peru kung saan nagwakas ang pagkakataon para sa tropeo sa World Cup sa Russia. Pinasalamatan din ng Socceroos Captain ang mga Australyano para sa kanilang suporta
Published 27 June 2018 at 3:02pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:47am
By Maridel Martinez, Elmer Bedia
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share