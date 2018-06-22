SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Filo World Cup Talk: 'We deserved it' Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk

FIFA World Cup Russia 2018

June 21 - FIFA World Cup Games Source: SBS

Published 22 June 2018 at 12:34pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:47am
By Maridel Martinez, Mike Moran
Source: SBS
Socceroos mayroon pang pagkakataong makapasok sa knockout stage. Ibinahagi ni Mike Moran ang highlights sa pinakahuling 2018 FIFA World Cup Games: Australia vs Denmark, Peru vs France and Argentina vs Croatia.

