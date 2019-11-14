Mga autoridad sa sunog, naghikayat sa mga tao na maghanda sa kundisyon

A bushfires burns around a property in Torrington Source: AAP
Published 14 November 2019 at 2:19pm, updated 14 November 2019 at 2:22pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nagpapatuloy managasa ang sunog ssa New South Wales at Queensland, habang nagbababala ang mga autoridad sa mga residente na maging handa habang ang kundisyon ay sumasama.
Published 14 November 2019 at 2:19pm, updated 14 November 2019 at 2:22pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share