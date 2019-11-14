SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga autoridad sa sunog, naghikayat sa mga tao na maghanda sa kundisyon

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

A bushfires burns around a property in Torrington

A bushfires burns around a property in Torrington Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 November 2019 at 2:19pm, updated 14 November 2019 at 2:22pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nagpapatuloy managasa ang sunog ssa New South Wales at Queensland, habang nagbababala ang mga autoridad sa mga residente na maging handa habang ang kundisyon ay sumasama.

Published 14 November 2019 at 2:19pm, updated 14 November 2019 at 2:22pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero