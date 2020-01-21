SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Firefighter unions split on need for royal commission

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Firefighters working to contain a fire in Southern Tasmania

Firefighters working to contain a fire in Southern Tasmania Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 January 2020 at 12:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:52pm
By Maani Truu, Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Unions representing Australia’s professional firefighters are divided on whether a royal commission into the ongoing bushfire crisis should go ahead.

Published 21 January 2020 at 12:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:52pm
By Maani Truu, Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero