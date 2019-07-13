SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga unang bumberong Aborihinal sa Redfern

Firefighters Steve Dingle, Lance Tighe and Blake Mans

Firefighters Steve Dingle, Lance Tighe and Blake Mans Source: SBS

Published 13 July 2019 at 12:16pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Ang suburb ng Redfern na kalapit ng Sydney, ay lugar ng maraming makasaysayang sandali para sa mga Katutubong Australyano, at ngayon ay nagdiriwang ng isa pang kasaysayan.

The local fire station has just formed the state's first all-Indigenous crew, and they're already making their mark on the community.

