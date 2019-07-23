SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Kauna-unahang gluten-free ‘Kamayan’salu-salo sa Brisbane

Salo series in Brisbane

Local residents were treated to a degustation-style Kamayan feast. Source: Supplied by Rejoice Thomson

Published 23 July 2019 at 3:04pm, updated 20 August 2019 at 10:52am
By Celeste Macintosh
Available in other languages

Dose-dosenang mga Pilipino at residente ang nakisalo sa mala-pyestang pagtitipon kung saan bida ang tradisyonal na pagkaing Pinoy na inihain sa mga inilatag na dahon ng saging, bilang bahagi ng ‘Salo’ series ng tanyag na Filipino-American chef at author na si Yana Gilbuena.

Nitong nakaraang linggo, nagpakita ng suporta ang mga negosyanteng Pinoy sa Brisbane para itanghal ang pagkaing Pilipino. Kabilang diyan ang local café owner na si Rejoice Thompson, na kilala sa kanyang gluten-free menu dito sa Brisbane.

Ayon kay Ms Thompson, patok ang isinagawang ‘Kamayan’ sa mga Pinoy at mga residente  dahil ito aniya ang kauna-unahang ‘kamayan’ na salu-salo sa Australya na gluten-free.

“We really wanted to do something together that is gluten-free. We want to promote that Filipino food can also be gluten-free.”

“It’s a degustacion-style of kamayan, so we start with entrée, main dish, and then dessert.”

 
Salo series in Brisbane
Gluten-free Filipino food Source: Supplied by Rejoice Thompson


“This is the first time that Dovetail on Overend organised such an event. I’m so glad to be able to share this event with Yana,” sabi niya.

Salo series in Brisbane
Dovetail on Overend's Rejoice Thompson with Yana Gilbuena Source: Supplied by Rejoice Thomson


Bibihira sa Brisbane ang mga café o restaurant na natatanging gluten-free lamang ang menu. Ngunit sadya nga yatang pinagtagpo sila Rejoice at Yana. 

Ayon kay Yana Gilbuena, ang pagkaing Pinoy ay natural namang gluten-free o hindi nahahaluan ng mga sangkap na may wheat o trigo kaya akmang-akma sa pagkakataong ito na maipakilala sa mga Australyano kung ano nga ba ang tunay na lasng Pilipino.

“If you look into indigenous cooking, we never grew wheat. None of that was natural in the Philippines.”

“Ours was always rice, corn, even the use of tomatoes was an introduction of our colonisers. So most of the time, I really love to delve deeper into what was pre-colonial and embrace that cuisine."

