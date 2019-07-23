Kauna-unahang gluten-free ‘Kamayan’salu-salo sa Brisbane

Nitong nakaraang linggo, nagpakita ng suporta ang mga negosyanteng Pinoy sa Brisbane para itanghal ang pagkaing Pilipino. Kabilang diyan ang local café owner na si Rejoice Thompson, na kilala sa kanyang gluten-free menu dito sa Brisbane.





Ayon kay Ms Thompson, patok ang isinagawang ‘Kamayan’ sa mga Pinoy at mga residente dahil ito aniya ang kauna-unahang ‘kamayan’ na salu-salo sa Australya na gluten-free.





“We really wanted to do something together that is gluten-free. We want to promote that Filipino food can also be gluten-free.”





“It’s a degustacion-style of kamayan, so we start with entrée, main dish, and then dessert.”





Gluten-free Filipino food Source: Supplied by Rejoice Thompson





“This is the first time that Dovetail on Overend organised such an event. I’m so glad to be able to share this event with Yana,” sabi niya.





Dovetail on Overend's Rejoice Thompson with Yana Gilbuena Source: Supplied by Rejoice Thomson





Bibihira sa Brisbane ang mga café o restaurant na natatanging gluten-free lamang ang menu. Ngunit sadya nga yatang pinagtagpo sila Rejoice at Yana.





Ayon kay Yana Gilbuena, ang pagkaing Pinoy ay natural namang gluten-free o hindi nahahaluan ng mga sangkap na may wheat o trigo kaya akmang-akma sa pagkakataong ito na maipakilala sa mga Australyano kung ano nga ba ang tunay na lasng Pilipino.





“If you look into indigenous cooking, we never grew wheat. None of that was natural in the Philippines.”





“Ours was always rice, corn, even the use of tomatoes was an introduction of our colonisers. So most of the time, I really love to delve deeper into what was pre-colonial and embrace that cuisine."





