Unang gawad ng Nobel sa taon binigay sa isang Japanese biologist

site_197_Filipino_565309.JPG

Published 5 October 2016 at 4:22pm, updated 5 October 2016 at 4:50pm
By Brianna Roberts
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang gawad na 2016 Nobel Prize for medicine or physiology ay binigay sa isang Japanese biologist, Dr Yoshinori Ohsumi. Siya kinilala para sa kanyang pagsasaliksik sa kung panao napapanatiling malusog ang mga cells

Larawan: Yoshinori Ohsumi kinusap sa telepono ng punong mnistro ng Japan (AAP)

