Luke Foley, Opposition Leader ng New South Wales, nagbitiw sa pagka-pinuno pagkatapos akusahan ng panghahalay seksuwal
NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley speaks to the media at Parliament House in Sydney, Thursday, November 8, 2018. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP
Published 12 November 2018 at 1:34pm, updated 13 November 2018 at 12:25pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Humahanap ng bagong lider ang partido Labor sa New South Wales, kulang sa limang buwan bago magdaos ng halalan sa estado.
