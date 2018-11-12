SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Luke Foley, Opposition Leader ng New South Wales, nagbitiw sa pagka-pinuno pagkatapos akusahan ng panghahalay seksuwal

Luke Foley resigns as NSW premier

NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley speaks to the media at Parliament House in Sydney, Thursday, November 8, 2018. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Published 12 November 2018 at 1:34pm, updated 13 November 2018 at 12:25pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Humahanap ng bagong lider ang partido Labor sa New South Wales, kulang sa limang buwan bago magdaos ng halalan sa estado.

