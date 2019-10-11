SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pagkain maari din makaapekto sa inyong mood

Published 11 October 2019 at 4:18pm, updated 15 October 2019 at 9:56am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Habang ang pagpili ng mga malulusog na pagkain ay maaring magbigay daan malusog na pangangatawan, may ilang mga uri ng pagkain ang maaring makaapekto sa inyong mood. Narito ang paliwanag ni Josh Gaudry, food scientist mula Flannerys Organic & Wholefood Market

