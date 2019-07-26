Batas na Foreign Fighters ipinasa sa Parlyamento

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Australian Parliament

Scott Morrison tells the media he has congratulated UK PM Boris Johson Source: AAP

Published 26 July 2019 at 10:01am, updated 26 July 2019 at 10:12am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Ang batas na Foreign Fighters ng Pamahalaan ay ipinasa sa Parlyamento. Iyan at iba pa ang mga kaganapan kahapon Huwebes sa Parlamento.

