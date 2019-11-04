SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pre-kinder program ilulunsad para sa mga tatlong-taong gulang na mga bata

kinder program, children

Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace announces funds for a pre-kinder program. Source: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Published 4 November 2019 at 2:12pm, updated 6 November 2019 at 10:15am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Nakalaan na ang mahigit 2 milyong pondo para sa programang KindyLinQ upang matulungan na maghanda ang mga bata sa pagpasok sa prep.

