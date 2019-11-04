Pre-kinder program ilulunsad para sa mga tatlong-taong gulang na mga bata

Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace announces funds for a pre-kinder program. Source: Dave Thompson/PA Wire
Nakalaan na ang mahigit 2 milyong pondo para sa programang KindyLinQ upang matulungan na maghanda ang mga bata sa pagpasok sa prep.
