Heart Foundation muling sinuri ang epekto ng mga pagkain sa kalusugan

full cream milk off the naughty list

Heart Foundation recommends the review of the the Australian Dietary Guidelines Source: AAP

Published 23 August 2019 at 3:17pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
May inilabas na bagong payo ang Heart Foundation kaugnay ng pagkonsumo ng mga productong dairy, karne at itlog Ang panibagong payo ay bunga ng malawakan at masusing pagsusuri sa kasalukuyang ebidensiya sa epektyo ng mga pagkain sa kalusugan ng puso

