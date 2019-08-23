Heart Foundation muling sinuri ang epekto ng mga pagkain sa kalusugan

Heart Foundation recommends the review of the the Australian Dietary Guidelines Source: AAP
Published 23 August 2019 at 3:17pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
May inilabas na bagong payo ang Heart Foundation kaugnay ng pagkonsumo ng mga productong dairy, karne at itlog Ang panibagong payo ay bunga ng malawakan at masusing pagsusuri sa kasalukuyang ebidensiya sa epektyo ng mga pagkain sa kalusugan ng puso
Published 23 August 2019 at 3:17pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share