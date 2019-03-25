SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Gobyernong Berejiklian naibalik sa kapangyarihan sa NSW

Gladys Berejiklian celebrates party win

Gladys Berejiklian celebrates party win Source: AAP

Published 25 March 2019
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Nakabalik sa pwesto ang gobyernong Berejiklian sa New South Wales, na nagdala kay Gladys Berejiklian bilang unang babaeng nahalal bilang premier

