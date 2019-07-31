SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pandaigdigang komunidad haharapin ang online child exploitation

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton (file photo)

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton will lead the push for a coordinated child abuse response. Source: AAP

Published 31 July 2019 at 2:42pm, updated 1 August 2019 at 8:36am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Naguusap sa London ang kinatawan ng pandaigdigang komunidad partikular mga lider ng politika at dalubhasa sa seguridad upang talakayin ang pandaigdigang hakbang upang harapin ang kaganapan ng online child exploitation. Ang Australya, Estados Unidos, Britanya, Canada at New Zealand ay bahagi ng Five Eyes intelligence network.

