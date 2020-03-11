SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Gobyerno naglatag ng stimulus package bilang suporta

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the Australian Financial Review (AFR) summit, Investing for Growth, at the Hilton Hotel in Sydney, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the Australian Financial Review (AFR) summit, Investing for Growth, at the Hilton Hotel in Sydney, Tuesday, March 10 Source: AAP

Published 11 March 2020 at 2:50pm
By Julia Carr Catzel
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Naglatag si Prime minister Scott Morrison ng isang stimulus package upang mapangasiwaan ang epekto ng virus sa ekonomiya ng Australya.

