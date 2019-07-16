SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Aabot sa 1 milyong Australyano ang tatanggap ng $800 bawa't taon, dahil sa pagbabago ng sistema sa kanilang kinikita

Pensioners will have extra money in their wallets

Published 16 July 2019 at 12:41pm, updated 16 July 2019 at 2:27pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Aabot sa 1 milyong Australyano ang maaring tumanggap ng hanggang $800 bawa't taon, sa ilalim ng mga pagbabagong ginawa ng gobyerno pederal sa income test ng mga pensyonado.

