Aabot sa 1 milyong Australyano ang tatanggap ng $800 bawa't taon, dahil sa pagbabago ng sistema sa kanilang kinikita
Pensioners will have extra money in their wallets Source: AAP
Published 16 July 2019 at 12:41pm, updated 16 July 2019 at 2:27pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Aabot sa 1 milyong Australyano ang maaring tumanggap ng hanggang $800 bawa't taon, sa ilalim ng mga pagbabagong ginawa ng gobyerno pederal sa income test ng mga pensyonado.
