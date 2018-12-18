SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Kinilala ng Australya ang Kanlurang Jerusalem bilang kapitolyo ng Israel

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

View of Jerusalem

A view across parts of Jerusalem Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 December 2018 at 12:36pm, updated 19 December 2018 at 1:12pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang desisyon ng gobyerno ng Australya na kilalanin ang Kanlurang Jerusalem bilang kapitolyo ng Israel, ay umakit ng mga pintas mula sa parehong Israel at Palestinya - as sa ibang bansa.

Published 18 December 2018 at 12:36pm, updated 19 December 2018 at 1:12pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero