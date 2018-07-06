Redress scheme ng gobyerno may bisa na

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hailed NSW and Victoria for signing the redress scheme. (AAP) Source: AAP
Halos 60,000 survivors ng child-abuse ang nagbigay ebidensiya sa Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. Simula Linggo ng Hulyo 1, marami ang eligibleng makakuha ng national redress scheme ng gobyerno, sa wakas ay makukuha na ang kompensasyon at apolohiyang hinihintay.
