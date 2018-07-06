SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Redress scheme ng gobyerno may bisa na

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Malcolm Turnbull

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hailed NSW and Victoria for signing the redress scheme. (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 6 July 2018 at 1:03pm, updated 6 July 2018 at 1:06pm
By Sarah Abo
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Halos 60,000 survivors ng child-abuse ang nagbigay ebidensiya sa Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. Simula Linggo ng Hulyo 1, marami ang eligibleng makakuha ng national redress scheme ng gobyerno, sa wakas ay makukuha na ang kompensasyon at apolohiyang hinihintay.

