SBS sa Wikang Filipino

'Dahil sa kanser natuto akong magpasalamat'

Cancer survivor Eloisa Gallego was diganosed with stage 2 breast cancer 2 years ago.

Eloisa Gallego was diganosed with stage 2 breast cancer 2 years ago but with her family's love and support she is now cancer free. Source: Eloisa Gallego

Published 30 October 2019 at 1:45pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Nang na-diyagnos ng stage 2 breast cancer si Eloisa Gallego, hindi siya nabahala. Ibinahagi niya na bagaman ang paglaban sa kanser ay hindi naging madali, ang mga hamon na kanyang hinarap ay naging tulay para mas mapahalagahan niya ang buhay.

