'Have we all gone completely mad?': UN Rights chief binatikos pag-taas ng kaganapan ng xenophobia
Australian Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove at the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council Source: AAP
Published 28 February 2018 at 2:30pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Pinuna ng husto ng mataas na komisyoner ng United Nations para sa karapatang pantao ang mga bansang Hungary at Poland dahil sa mga polisa ng migrasyon nito at tinawag ang mga lider bilang rasista at xenophobic. Sinabi niya ang mga komento sa kanyang pinal na talumpati sa konseho ng karapatang pantao ng United Nations sa parehong araw na hinatid ng Gobernador heneral na si Sir Peter Cosgrove ang unang talumpati ng Australya bilang miyembro ng konseho.
Published 28 February 2018 at 2:30pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share