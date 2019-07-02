Labis na init ng panahon, tumama sa mga syudad sa Europa

A sign shows 37 degrees Celsius at a building in the city of Stuttgart, Germany Source: DPA
Published 2 July 2019 at 12:51pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Nasira ang rekord ng init sa mga syudad sa Europa, sa isang brutal na heatwave na naging dahilan ng malalaking sunog sa Spain. at pagsasara ng mga eskwelahan sa Germany
