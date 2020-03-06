Mga opisyal ng PNP kabilang sa mga biktima ng helicopter crash

The wreckage of the Bell 429 helicopter, carrying Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Gamboa, lies on a road after a crash in San Pedro city, Source: AAP Image/EPA/WILSON DOMINGO
Published 6 March 2020 at 12:35pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nasa kritikal na kondisyon ang dalawang opisyal ng Philippine National Police o PNP matapos bumagsak ang sinasakyan nilang helicopter sa San Pedro, Laguna. Hatid ni Shirley Escalante ang detalye ng mga balita.
Available in other languages
