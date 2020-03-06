SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga opisyal ng PNP kabilang sa mga biktima ng helicopter crash

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

The wreckage of the Bell 429 helicopter, carrying Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Gamboa, lies on a road after a crash in San Pedro city, Laguna province, Philippines, 05 March 2020. According to reports, police national chief Genera

The wreckage of the Bell 429 helicopter, carrying Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Gamboa, lies on a road after a crash in San Pedro city, Source: AAP Image/EPA/WILSON DOMINGO

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 March 2020 at 12:35pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nasa kritikal na kondisyon ang dalawang opisyal ng Philippine National Police o PNP matapos bumagsak ang sinasakyan nilang helicopter sa San Pedro, Laguna. Hatid ni Shirley Escalante ang detalye ng mga balita.

Published 6 March 2020 at 12:35pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero