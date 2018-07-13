SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Suporta at tulong upang manatiling aktibo ang mga nakakatandang miyembro ng komunidad

extending support and care is important

organizations like the UFEA can help assist in finding activities to keep busy and active Source: AAP

Published 13 July 2018 at 2:32pm, updated 13 July 2018 at 2:35pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Dumadaan sa sosyal na isolasyon ang mga Pilipinong matanda sa Australya. Ano ba ng mga dahilan na sila ay nakakaramdam nito at paano natin sila masusuportahan? Nakausap namin ang ilang mga miyembro ng Unified Elderly Association.

Unified Filipino Elderly Association (UFEA)
UFEA's Christmas in July Source: UFEA
Unified Filipino Elderly Association (UFEA)
at the Philippine Independence Day Ball 2018 Source: UFEA


