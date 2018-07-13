Suporta at tulong upang manatiling aktibo ang mga nakakatandang miyembro ng komunidad

Published 13 July 2018 at 2:32pm, updated 13 July 2018 at 2:35pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dumadaan sa sosyal na isolasyon ang mga Pilipinong matanda sa Australya. Ano ba ng mga dahilan na sila ay nakakaramdam nito at paano natin sila masusuportahan? Nakausap namin ang ilang mga miyembro ng Unified Elderly Association.
Published 13 July 2018 at 2:32pm, updated 13 July 2018 at 2:35pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
UFEA's Christmas in July Source: UFEA
at the Philippine Independence Day Ball 2018 Source: UFEA