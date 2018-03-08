Pag-highlight sa mapait na katotohanan ng human trafficking

Base sa mga tunay na pahayag ng mga biktima, naglalayon ang pelikulang turuan ang mga manonood, tungkol sa industriya ng pagta-trapiko ng tao, na kasalukuyang nakaka-apekto sa tinatayang 20 milyong tao sa buong mundo.
A short feature film titled 'The Veiled' takes an unflinching look inside the world of human trafficking. Image: A woman and child attend a march against human trafficking and slavery in Mexico City (AAP)
