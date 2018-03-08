SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pag-highlight sa mapait na katotohanan ng human trafficking

A woman and child walk during a march against human trafficking and slavery in Mexico City

Source: AAP

Published 8 March 2018 at 2:56pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A short feature film titled 'The Veiled' takes an unflinching look inside the world of human trafficking. Image: A woman and child attend a march against human trafficking and slavery in Mexico City (AAP)

Base sa mga tunay na pahayag ng mga biktima, naglalayon ang pelikulang turuan ang mga manonood, tungkol sa industriya ng pagta-trapiko ng tao, na kasalukuyang nakaka-apekto sa tinatayang 20 milyong tao sa buong mundo.

