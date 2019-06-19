Hip-hop refugees magtatanghal sa Dark Mofo

Girl Zone (L-R Achol, Atong, Nyawech, Zoe and Akuech) is playing Dark Mofo this weekend Source: Instagram @only_girlzone1
Ililipad sa Hobart ang isang hip-hop band na taga- Melbourne na binubuo ng mga batang migrante at refugee upang gumanap sa isa sa mga sikat na art at music festival ng Australya. Gaganap sa apat na palabas ang Girl Zone sa Dark Mofo Festival sa ika-dalawampu't isa at ika-dalawampu't dalawa ng Hunyo pagkatapos ng World Refugee Day sa ika-dalawampu ng Hunyo
