SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Hip-hop refugees magtatanghal sa Dark Mofo

A Melbourne-based hip-hop band of 12 to 13-year-old-girls from migrant and refugee backgrounds

Girl Zone (L-R Achol, Atong, Nyawech, Zoe and Akuech) is playing Dark Mofo this weekend Source: Instagram @only_girlzone1

Published 19 June 2019 at 3:06pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Ililipad sa Hobart ang isang hip-hop band na taga- Melbourne na binubuo ng mga batang migrante at refugee upang gumanap sa isa sa mga sikat na art at music festival ng Australya. Gaganap sa apat na palabas ang Girl Zone sa Dark Mofo Festival sa ika-dalawampu't isa at ika-dalawampu't dalawa ng Hunyo pagkatapos ng World Refugee Day sa ika-dalawampu ng Hunyo

