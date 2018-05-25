Hobart hindi na abot-kaya para sa mga nangungupahan

"For Lease" signs are seen outside a block of units in inner Sydney Source: AAP
Published 25 May 2018 at 3:29pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:44am
By Sarah Abo, Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Base sa pinakahuling Rental Affordability Index report, ang Hobart ang naitangi bilang pinaka mahal na lugar para sa mga umuupa ngunit hindi rin abot-kaya ang halaga ng upa sa ibang lugar sa Australya.
Published 25 May 2018 at 3:29pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:44am
By Sarah Abo, Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share