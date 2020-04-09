SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Makakakuha ng COVID tax deduction ang mga nagtatrabaho sa bahay

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

How will businesses get tax relief from the Australian budget 2022-23

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 April 2020 at 2:49pm, updated 9 April 2020 at 2:52pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Kung isa ka sa milyon-milyong empleyado na working from home ay makakapag-claim ka ng tax na 80 cents kada oras sa iyong pagtrabaho sa bahay sa gitna ng krisis sa COVID-19.

Published 9 April 2020 at 2:49pm, updated 9 April 2020 at 2:52pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero