Mga nagpo-protesta sa Hongkong, humingi ng tulong kay Pangulong Donald Trump

A protester dressed as the Statue of Liberty poses as people march past from Charter Garden to the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong, Source: AAP
Published 10 September 2019 at 1:20pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Humingi ng tulong ang mga nagpo-porotesta sa Hongkong kay Pangulong Donald Trump ng Amerika, para mapalaya ang kanilang syudad sa China.
