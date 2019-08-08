Protesta sa Hongkong, lalong lumulubha

The national emblem at China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong is seen sprayed with black liquid Source: AAP
Published 8 August 2019 at 12:15pm
By Beth Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

Inakusahan ng mga grupo sa karapatang pantao ang Hongkong, ng sadyang pagbagal ng pagpigil sa atakeng ginawa sa mga nagpo-protesta para sa demokrasya.
