Protesta sa Hongkong, lalong lumulubha

The national emblem at China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong is sprayed with black liquid

The national emblem at China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong is seen sprayed with black liquid Source: AAP

Published 8 August 2019 at 12:15pm
By Beth Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Inakusahan ng mga grupo sa karapatang pantao ang Hongkong, ng sadyang pagbagal ng pagpigil sa atakeng ginawa sa mga nagpo-protesta para sa demokrasya.

