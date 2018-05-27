'Hope' ng pagbo-boluntaryo

Hindi naging hadlang ang kanyang abalang oras bilang isang postgraduate student upang siya ay mag-boluntaryo sa halos lahat ng programa o kaganapan na maaari niyang samahan - mula sa pagboboluntaryo para sa mga matatanda at mga walang tahanan sa pamamagitan ng Salvation Army hanggang sa pagiging bahagi ng Lord's Mayor Student Welcome sa Melbourne hanggang sa iba pang mga kawanggawa at kaganapan sa komunidad.





Ibinahagi niya kung paano nakatulong sa kanyang pagbo-boluntaryo sa maraming paraan, "your CV is so full when you have volunteering activities. [Volunteering] provides you local experience which is very important when you are an international student when you get to apply in different jobs and you get to tailor it based on that job position that you are applying for..."





At ngayon na nag-ta-trabaho na si Hope Dolino, nagagawa pa rin niyang mag-boluntaryo sa kabila ng abala sa trabaho. "It's important to give back. And for me, it's important that you feel like you have a purpose, not only in your job... it's important that you give back and you get to share those experiences and opportunities that you can provide to, especially to the younger people, when they are just starting."





Hinihikayat niya ang mga estudyante na mag-volunteer at binanggit niya ang kagandahan nito, "with the development of my employability skills, the confidence, just knowing how to engage with different groups, the exposure that I got from volunteering to start with, prepared me for what it's like being in the real world when you start working."



