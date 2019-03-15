SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga ospital, prioridad sa supply ng tubig sa Metro Manila

people queue for water

Residents line up to get water brought by a firetruck after their supply has been out for the past days in Mandaluyong, metropolitan Manila, Philippines Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 15 March 2019 at 3:28pm, updated 15 March 2019 at 4:35pm
By Shirley Escalante
Patuloy na nagkukulang ang supply ng tubig para sa mga residenete sa Metro Manila, ipinangako na patuloy ang supply ng tubig sa mga ospital sa nararanasang krisis sa tubig.

