Household power bills and future electricity sources top COAG agenda

Chief scientist Alan Finkel and Minister Angus Taylor of Energy Source: AAP
Published 26 November 2019 at 1:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:56pm
By Nakari Thorpe, Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor has met with his state and territory counterparts for the first time this year - and household power bills and Australia's future electricity sources topped the agenda
Published 26 November 2019 at 1:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:56pm
By Nakari Thorpe, Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Share