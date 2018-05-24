Paanong naisagawa ng isang pamilyang Pilipino na mapasigla ang isang komunidad

Sa maliit na bayan ng Pyramid Hill sa hilagang Victoria, ang pamilyang Fernandez ay mabilis na nakabilang sa pangkaraniwang rural na pamilya sa kabukiran ng Australya.





Si Marilyn Fernandez, ang kanyang asawa at anim na mga anak ay kabilang sa isang daang Pilipino na ngayon ay bumubuo ng isang-kapat ng populasyon ng bayan.





Lumipat sa Australya si Ms Fernandez isang dekada ang nakalipas upang magtrabaho para sa ikalimang henerasyon na lokal na residente na si Tom Smith.





Subalit nangangahulugan ito na mawawalay siya sa kanyang pamilya.





Sinabi niya, "It's hard to leave five children -- especially, my youngest was just 11 months old. To leave that, it wasn't easy. But my focus (was), 'Because I would like them to be in a better place, I'll do this."





Sa kalaunan ay nagkasama-sama silang muli - sa tulong ng komunidad, na nagkalap ng pera para sa kanilang mga tiket sa eroplano.





Aniya, wala siyang pinagsisisihan sa kanyang desisyon na lumipat.





"It's so generous. Imagine, nearly $5,000 for me to be able to go home and pick them up with my youngest, because he's only about three years old, my youngest. My husband is working there, so we needed to go over there and pick up my three oldest kids. Amazing."





Para sa kanyang amo na si Mr Smith, na ang kanyang pagtulong ay nararapat lamang.





Sa ngayon, ang kanyang babuyan ay isa sa pinakamatagumpay sa Australya.





Sinabi niya na malaki ang naitulong ng mga mangagawa niyang Pilipino. Sa katunayan, sinasabi nya na ang pag-aanunsyo niya ng paghahanap ng empleyado sa Maynila ay isa sa pinakamagandang bagay na ginawa niya.

Sinasabi niya, "The guys are just so appreciative of being here. They really are. It is rewarding to see that. Part of life, I believe, is it's great and it's good to be able to give people opportunity. You don't really have to go further than that. You put the opportunity up out there, it's up to them to grab it. And I think that's the best way to develop in any form."





Ripple effect sa Australya





Sinasabi ng mga Nationals MP Damian Drum na ang kaganapan sa Pyramid Hill ay isa na nais niyang maging halimbawa sa buong Australya.





Sinasabi niya, "A fantastic example here from Pyramid Hill, but that example here can be replicated right around Australia. And I think the Filipino community, certainly in Pyramid Hill but in many other communities, are doing themselves proud by the way they go about their work and the way they live their lives."





Nananawagan ang Regional Australia Institute sa Pederal na Pamahalaan na madagdagan ang mga migrante sa bansa sa pamamagitan ng dagdag na 3,000 katao sa isang taon upang mabawi ang taunang pagkawala ng populasyon sa rehiyon ng Australia.





Sinabi ni Damian Drum na isinasagawa na rin ng isang bagong bisa para sa agrikultura para maidirekta ang mga tao sa mga rural na industriya.





"We need access to foreign workers to do those jobs that Australians won't do. And then, once we get that under control, I think we can then spread that ag (agriculture) visa role, that idea, out to other trades."

Sinabi ng punong tagapangasiwa ng Regional Australia Institute na si Jack Archer na gusto niyang mapadali ang landas patungo sa pagkamamamayan para maakit ang mas maraming manggagawa sa mga rehiyonal na lugar.



