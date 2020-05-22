SBS sa Wikang Filipino

20 taon na aktibong pagboluntaryo sa komunidad

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Walter Villagonzalo has been a community volunteer in the Western suburbs for 20 years.

Walter Villagonzalo has been a community volunteer in the Western suburbs for 20 years. Source: Walter Villagonzalo Facebook page

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 May 2020 at 7:12pm, updated 25 May 2020 at 12:50pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Aktibong boluntaryo si Walter Villagonzalo sa lokal at migranteng komunidad ng Australya sa mahigit dalawampung taon at nakatanggap ng maraming parangal dahil sa kanyang mahusay na serbisyo. Sa kabila ng mga nakamit, hindi siya titigil sa pagtulong sa komunidad.

Published 22 May 2020 at 7:12pm, updated 25 May 2020 at 12:50pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero