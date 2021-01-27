Paggunita ng Australia day

Highlights Libo libong mga tao ang nagprotesta at nanawagan ng hustisya para sa mga first nations people

Nagkaroon ng mga mapayapang rally sa Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra at Brisbane

Idinaos ang mga citizenship ceremonies ngunit mas kakaiba ito dahil sa mga covid-19 restrictions

Sa National Flag raising and citizenship ceremony kahapon sa Canberra, sinabi ni Prime Minister Scott Morrison na ang petsa ay nagmarka sa tunay na pagbabago ng Australia.





"We do it on this day when the course of this land change forever. There is no escaping or canceling that fact, for better or worse, and worse. It was the moment where the journey to our modern Australia began, and it is this continuing Australian journey that we recognise today. Our stories since that day have been of sorrow and of joy, of loss and redemption, of failure and of success."











