SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Paggunita ng Australia day

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Prime Minister Scott Morrison poses for a photo with new citizens during an Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony and Flag Raising event in Canberra.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison poses for a photo with new citizens during an Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony and Flag Raising event in Canberra. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 January 2021 at 12:17pm, updated 27 January 2021 at 12:23pm
By Julia Carr Catzel
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

Naging mas maliit ang pagtitipon, at naging mapayapa ang mga protesta at public ceremonial events sa Australia day. Nagkaroon din ng kakaibang citizenship ceremonies at kinilala din ang mga taong kabilang sa Australia day honours list.

Published 27 January 2021 at 12:17pm, updated 27 January 2021 at 12:23pm
By Julia Carr Catzel
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Libo libong mga tao ang nagprotesta at nanawagan ng hustisya para sa mga first nations people
  • Nagkaroon ng mga mapayapang rally sa Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra at Brisbane
  • Idinaos ang mga citizenship ceremonies ngunit mas kakaiba ito dahil sa mga covid-19 restrictions
Sa National Flag raising and citizenship ceremony kahapon sa Canberra, sinabi ni Prime Minister Scott Morrison na ang petsa ay nagmarka sa tunay na pagbabago ng Australia.

"We do it on this day when the course of this land change forever. There is no escaping or canceling that fact, for better or worse, and worse. It was the moment where the journey to our modern Australia began, and it is this continuing Australian journey that we recognise today. Our stories since that day have been of sorrow and of joy, of loss and redemption, of failure and of success."

 

Advertisement

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Oktubre

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Sapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?