Paano pangalagaan ang mental health sa gitna ng coronavirus

Mental health experts have urged people to limit their time on social media to avoid panic over the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: AAP
Published 21 March 2020 at 11:51am, updated 21 March 2020 at 11:54am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Nagbabala ang mga mental health specialist na limitahan ang media exposure sa kasagsagan ng coronavirus pandemic. Ayon sa kanila, normal ang makaramdam ng pagkalito o takot lalo na sa gitna ng krisis ngunit pagpapaalala nila, ang sobrang impormasyon ay maaring maging panganib sa kalusugan.
