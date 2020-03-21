SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Paano pangalagaan ang mental health sa gitna ng coronavirus

A young girl uses a personal computer in Brisbane, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Mental health experts have urged people to limit their time on social media to avoid panic over the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: AAP

Published 21 March 2020 at 11:51am, updated 21 March 2020 at 11:54am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Nagbabala ang mga mental health specialist na limitahan ang media exposure sa kasagsagan ng coronavirus pandemic. Ayon sa kanila, normal ang makaramdam ng pagkalito o takot lalo na sa gitna ng krisis ngunit pagpapaalala nila, ang sobrang impormasyon ay maaring maging panganib sa kalusugan.

