Gaano ka-epektibo ang mga bakuna kontra COVID-19?

Highlights Lumabas sa pagsusuri na ang Astrazeneca vaccine ay umabot sa 62 percent ang bisa nito.

Umabot sa 95 porsyento ang bisa ng Pfizer vaccine, rason kung bakit ito ang ibibigay sa mga frontline workers

Sa ngayon, nasa early trials pa din ang Novavax vaccine na gustong subukan dito sa Australia

Di napigilan ng mga epidemiologist na kwestyunin, kung sapat ba ang bisa ng Astrazeneca vaccine na gagamitin dito sa Australia. Lalo pa’t lumabas kasi sa pagsusuri, 62 percent lang ang bisa nito.





"The only reservation I have and it's not a big one even, is that not it's not as efficacious as the Pfizer Biontech, and potentially it's not as good at stopping transmission as the Pfizer biontech but we don't know she had good data on that yet.. And that would just make it a little bit more difficult to achieve herd immunity. So the real issue is if the Novavax vaccine is very similar to Pfizer Biontech in terms of its efficacy, why wouldn’t we use that instead of Astrazeneca when it comes. And that's not been discussed by the government at all."











