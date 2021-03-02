SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Gaano ka-epektibo ang mga bakuna kontra COVID-19?

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

University Of Washington Lab Works On COVID-19 RNA Vaccine

Source: Getty Images North America

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 March 2021 at 3:52pm, updated 2 March 2021 at 5:00pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador
Source: SBS

Gamit sa pagbakuna ang Astrazeneca, pero sabay ng pagdami ng nababakunahan, dumarami din ang nag-aalangan sa bisa nito, lalo pa’t may natutuklasang mga bagong variant ng virus.

Published 2 March 2021 at 3:52pm, updated 2 March 2021 at 5:00pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Lumabas sa pagsusuri na ang Astrazeneca vaccine ay umabot sa 62 percent ang bisa nito.
  • Umabot sa 95 porsyento ang bisa ng Pfizer vaccine, rason kung bakit ito ang ibibigay sa mga frontline workers
  • Sa ngayon, nasa early trials pa din ang Novavax vaccine na gustong subukan dito sa Australia
Di napigilan ng mga epidemiologist  na  kwestyunin, kung sapat ba ang bisa ng  Astrazeneca vaccine na gagamitin  dito sa Australia. Lalo pa’t lumabas kasi sa  pagsusuri, 62 percent  lang ang bisa nito.

"The only reservation I have and it's not a big one even, is that not it's not as efficacious as the Pfizer Biontech, and potentially it's not as good at stopping transmission as the Pfizer biontech but we don't know she had good data on that yet.. And that would just make it a little bit more difficult to achieve herd immunity. So the real issue is if the Novavax vaccine is very similar to Pfizer Biontech in terms of its efficacy, why wouldn’t we use that instead of Astrazeneca when it comes. And that's not been discussed by the government at all."

 

Advertisement
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Oktubre

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Sapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?