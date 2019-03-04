Gaano bababa ang presyo ng mga bahay sa Sydney at Melbourne sa taong ito?

An aerial image shows houses located in the suburb of Matraville, in Sydney, New South Wales Source: AAP
Published 4 March 2019 at 11:16am, updated 5 March 2019 at 9:50am
By Louie Tolentino
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ang presyo ng mga bahay sa Sydney at Melbourne ay bumaba ng 12 porsyento simula noong 2018.
Published 4 March 2019 at 11:16am, updated 5 March 2019 at 9:50am
By Louie Tolentino
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share