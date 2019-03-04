SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Gaano bababa ang presyo ng mga bahay sa Sydney at Melbourne sa taong ito?

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

An aerial image shows houses located in the suburb of Matraville

An aerial image shows houses located in the suburb of Matraville, in Sydney, New South Wales Source: AAP

Published 4 March 2019 at 11:16am, updated 5 March 2019 at 9:50am
By Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Ang presyo ng mga bahay sa Sydney at Melbourne ay bumaba ng 12 porsyento simula noong 2018.

