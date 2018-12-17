Paano ipinagdiriwang ng mga Filo-Aussie and Pasko sa Australya

Filipinos share how they celebrate Christmas in Australia Source: Supplied by R.Masinag
Published 17 December 2018 at 3:29pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:38pm
By Cybelle Diones, Roda Masinag
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Patuloy na ipinagdiriwang ng mga Filipinong naninirahan sa Australya, ang mga tradisyong minana nila sa kanilang mga magulang sa Pilipinas.
